VeraBank N.A. Buys New Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. VeraBank N.A. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $30.94 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.65. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.