VeraBank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

VeraBank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 592.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.54.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $185.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.82 and a 1 year high of $189.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

