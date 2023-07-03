VeraBank N.A. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.