VeraBank N.A. Purchases 4,390 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 213.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $283.11 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.95. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

