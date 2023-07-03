VeraBank N.A. Purchases Shares of 8,673 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45,450 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 136,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 35,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $54.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

