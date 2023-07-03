VeraBank N.A. Sells 831 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

