Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.88 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $54.88 million and $4.90 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003287 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

