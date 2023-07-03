Verasity (VRA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.81 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $55.32 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003273 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.