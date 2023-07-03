Verge One Day Volume Tops $488.15 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 87.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Verge has a total market capitalization of $124.66 million and approximately $488.15 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded up 367.9% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,077.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.50 or 0.00342685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.14 or 0.00911086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.55 or 0.00542361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00064130 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00149688 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,147,769 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

