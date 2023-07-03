Veritas Investment Research Lowers Nutrien (TSE:NTR) to Reduce

Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$90.60.
Nutrien Stock Performance
NTR stock opened at C$78.21 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$70.69 and a 52 week high of C$132.75. The stock has a market cap of C$38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$95.22.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
