Veritas Investment Research Lowers Nutrien (TSE:NTR) to Reduce

Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$90.60.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock opened at C$78.21 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$70.69 and a 52 week high of C$132.75. The stock has a market cap of C$38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$95.22.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C($0.58). The company had revenue of C$8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.03 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 19.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 8.7027933 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.