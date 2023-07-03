Vertcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $162,793.28 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $162,793.28 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,012.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.58 or 0.00346905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.20 or 0.00926076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.08 or 0.00548424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00064568 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00151620 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,108,385 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

