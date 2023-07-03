Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $16.93. Vipshop shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 468,260 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIPS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 304.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 129,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 1,315.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 881,299 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 23.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vipshop by 23.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

