Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.68

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 18590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $33,695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,773,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,290,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,387,000 after purchasing an additional 522,908 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 934.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 519,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

