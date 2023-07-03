Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) vs. Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Head-To-Head Survey

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Viveve Medical and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical N/A N/A N/A Endonovo Therapeutics -3,988.29% N/A -639.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viveve Medical and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viveve Medical and Endonovo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $6.43 million 0.00 -$22.03 million ($2.65) 0.00 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 28.62 -$18.48 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viveve Medical.

Summary

Viveve Medical beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

