Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Vox Royalty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Vox Royalty Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOXR opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. Vox Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

Vox Royalty Increases Dividend

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vox Royalty in the first quarter valued at $29,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vox Royalty in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vox Royalty by 34.4% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the first quarter worth about $6,644,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

Featured Articles

