VRES (VRS) 1-Day Volume Tops $28,931.65

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014463 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,656.90 or 1.00049535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

