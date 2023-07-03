VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $17.27 Million

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One VRES token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016969 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020298 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,315.73 or 0.99809131 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About VRES

VRES is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

