VVS Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $96.89 million and $288,862.48 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VVS Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 73,209,935,635,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,008,383,014,577 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VVS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VVS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.