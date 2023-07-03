Walken Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.38 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Walken has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Walken has a market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Walken

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,664,246 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

