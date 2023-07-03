Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 358 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 96,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,222. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $52.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

