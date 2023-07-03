Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,118 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 140,218 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.64. 104,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,438. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

