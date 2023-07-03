Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,493 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,964,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,859,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,293,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 801,180 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 601,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 135,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,245. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

