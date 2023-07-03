Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.68. 442,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,503. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

