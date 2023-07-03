Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,376. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.85. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

