Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average of $108.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

