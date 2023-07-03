Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,315,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,676,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,006,000 after acquiring an additional 174,927 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,043,000 after acquiring an additional 132,171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $111.04. 52,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,369. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $114.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

