Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 743 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.18% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $404,000.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,774. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

