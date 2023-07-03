Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.77. 100,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 634,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
