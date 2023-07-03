Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.77. 100,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 634,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Wallbox Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox

Wallbox Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 49.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 41,387 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

