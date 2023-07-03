Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.91.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Walmart stock opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.60. Walmart has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
