Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.72. The stock had a trading volume of 787,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,189. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.