Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.43

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $158.43 and last traded at $158.43, with a volume of 1592154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $426.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

