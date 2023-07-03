Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.43

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $158.43 and last traded at $158.43, with a volume of 1592154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $426.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

