Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $38.17 million and $1.00 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00042489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,762,854 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

