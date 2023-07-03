WAX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.31 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. WAX has a total market cap of $164.41 million and $4.31 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,008,032,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,322,827,330 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,007,540,151.808398 with 3,322,517,303.7128816 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04883135 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $4,717,048.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

