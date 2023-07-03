WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.58 Million

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market cap of $99.58 million and $72,785.34 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin was first traded on October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain Governance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

