WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.15. 257,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

