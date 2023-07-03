Wedbush Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $73.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.60.

BMRN stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.11 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

