WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Sells $610,925.00 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $610,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,177,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $179.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.81 and its 200-day moving average is $145.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $180.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

Several research firms have commented on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,875 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 89.2% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 151,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 48.5% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 125,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,925 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

