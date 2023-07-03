Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Down 41.4% in June

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
IGI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,801. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $18.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
