Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Down 41.4% in June

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

IGI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,801. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $18.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

