Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.69.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,224,000 after buying an additional 46,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after purchasing an additional 971,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 891,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.7 %
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
