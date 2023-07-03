WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.00. 2,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,650. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 46,514 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

