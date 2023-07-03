Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WF traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Woori Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 85,008 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 224,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.