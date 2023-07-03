X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in June

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in X Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of X Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial Price Performance

XYF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. 133,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. X Financial has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

About X Financial

X Financial ( NYSE:XYF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.55 million for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 25.99%.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

