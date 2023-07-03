Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.15

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 11436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Down 15.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12.

Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend

Yankuang Energy Group shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, August 10th. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 10th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.5657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.