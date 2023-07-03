ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $442,814.35 and approximately $20.60 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00109905 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00051257 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

