16,743 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Bank of America accounts for about 0.4% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $29.20. 30,995,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,235,568. The firm has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

