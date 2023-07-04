22,603 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Bought by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

