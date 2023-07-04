2,924 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,124,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 47,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Caterpillar by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,529. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.