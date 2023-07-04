3,501 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $373,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $650.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.70. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $651.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

