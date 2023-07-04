353 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $876.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $361.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $746.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $651.51. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.