36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
36Kr Price Performance
NASDAQ:KRKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 3,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,885. 36Kr has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.
36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 14.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 36Kr
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of 36Kr from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.
36Kr Company Profile
36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 36Kr
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.