36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:KRKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 3,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,885. 36Kr has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 14.83%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRKR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 36Kr at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of 36Kr from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.

